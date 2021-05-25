Summer spotlight—OPPO Enco Air true wireless earphones officially released

LAHORE - OPPO Acoustics unveiled its latest addition to the OPPO Enco line with the new OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Earphones. With their eye-catching design, high-quality audio, convenient touch controls, and user-focused features, the PKR 8999 earphones are a definite contender for the summer’s hottest new upcoming wireless audio product.

The OPPO Enco Air is the world’s first true wireless earphones to receive a High-Performance/Low Latency Certificate for True Wireless Earphones from the world-renowned German technical testing company TÜV Rheinland — successfully passing the company’s comprehensive earphone testing and certification system. OPPO Enco Air’s ability to be the first of its kind to obtain this certificate proves the earphone’s remarkable performance isn’t just words, but also independently verifiable.

Style Meets Comfort

OPPO Enco Air's charging case features a visually pleasing matte texture that feels pleasing and luxurious to the touch, while the top cover catches eyes with its creative translucent design. The earphones are available in two colors – misty white and misty black — all equal parts refreshing and good-looking.

To ensure comfortable wear, OPPO Enco Air applies a semi in-ear design tested and optimized to fit the human ear firmly and comfortably. At an ultra-light 3.75 g, users could potentially forget they’re wearing audio equipment at all. The earphones are also IPX4 water-resistant — certified to withstand day-to-day splashes, ideal for any occasion.

An Authentic Audio Experience

OPPO’s truly wireless headphones are favored by loyal users for their excellent sound quality, so it’s no surprise that OPPO Enco Air aims to continue this tradition. Built with special bass-enhancing ducts and 12 mm composite titanium drivers, the earphones are designed to deliver a balanced combination of thick, strong bass and pristine midrange to treble tones. The balance in this acoustic structure was made possible thanks to the OPPO Blu-ray Team’s expert tuning work. OPPO Enco Air supports advanced audio coding (AAC) and sub-band codec (SBC) — both designed to provide users a more detailed, authentic, and high-quality audio experience.

Uber User-Friendly in Every Category

OPPO Enco Air’s long-lasting, fast-charging power supply is perfect for users who worry about battery life. With the charging case, users can get up to 8 hours of playback on just a 10-minute charge, and up to 24 hours on a full charge, making them perfect for all-day listening.

Continuing its focus on user experience, OPPO Enco Air is integrated with intensive AI call noise-cancellation technology — a smart function that helps to deliver a crystal-clear call experience every user will appreciate. For users who are concerned about unstable or out-of-sync audio, the earphones are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 chip to enhance transmission stability and fight interference, all while minimizing latency. Coupled with OPPO’s latency-reducing Game Mode, OPPO Enco Air combines software and hardware solutions to deliver a smooth, in-sync audiovisual experience. For users who find device pairing to be a hassle, OPPO has created a quick pairing feature that connects instantly when the user pops open the charging case lid. Bonus convenient features such as customizable touch controls and voice assistant are also included, making a premium experience available at an entry-level price point.

Priced at Rs.8999, OPPO Enco Air will be available on retail platforms from this week. Whether it’s the design, audio quality, features, or user experience, OPPO Enco Air excels beyond its price point. Users that value any of these categories should keep a close eye out for these headphones.