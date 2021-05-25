China hails PM Imran’s remarks on CPEC
Web Desk
04:18 PM | 25 May, 2021
China hails PM Imran’s remarks on CPEC
BEIJING – China has applauded the warm remarks made by Prime Minister Imran Khan on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The premier during a high-level meeting stated that the mega infrastructure project will bring economic progress not only to Pakistan but to the entire region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a briefing said ‘We have noted the relevant remarks by Prime Minister Imran Khan and we appreciate it.

Adding that, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was an open and inclusive international economic cooperation initiative that was dedicated to improving connectivity and achieving common development’.

China is having a discussion with third parties, including Afghanistan on the extension of the key project.

On Monday, PM met China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and reiterated the highest priority accorded by the government to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the firm commitment to expeditiously complete its projects.

Pakistan-China bilateral relations, including CPEC, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation, and high-level bilateral exchanges were discussed during the meeting, PM's Office said Monday.

