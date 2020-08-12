China expresses pleasure over Pakistan’s approval of ML-1 project
Web Desk
11:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
China expresses pleasure over Pakistan’s approval of ML-1 project
Share

ISLAMABAD – China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Wednesday conveyed his government’s pleasure on Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approval of approved project for upgradation of Pakistan Railways existing Mainline-1 (ML-1), said CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa in a tweet. 

The Chinese envoy stated this during his visit to office of CPEC Authority, he said. 

Separately, Sun Yangjun, DG China Railway Group, visited and felicitated Pakistan on ML-1 approval. 

The CPEC Authority chief said that the DG assured to use max local labour and materials.

On August 5, the ECNEC had approved project for upgradation of ML-1 at the cost of over 6.8 billion dollars.

The meeting of the Committee was held in with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in chair.

The project will be completed in three packages in which existing 2,655 KM track will be upgraded.

The speed of passenger trains will increase from 65/110 KM/h to 165 KM/h and line capacity will increase from 34 to 137/171 trains each way per day.

Ministry of Railways will constitute a project steering committee for effective supervision and implementation of the project.

More From This Category
Polio eradication campaign begins in 130 ...
10:44 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
Pakistan is on road of digitalization, says ...
09:37 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
PM Imran forms 14-members NCC committee to ...
08:55 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit ...
08:25 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
China expresses pleasure over Pakistan’s ...
11:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Pillion riding banned in Sindh on Muharram 9, 10
11:14 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child
05:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr