Chinese vice-FM arrives in Islamabad for key CPEC meeting

ISLAMABAD – Chinese vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong arrived in Pakistan on Saturday.

He will be participating in the fourth meeting of the CPEC-Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination scheduled to be held in Islamabad tomorrow.

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi will co-chair the meeting with the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister. Additionally, Sun Weidong is expected to meet with the senior leadership of the country.

Mr. Weidong previously served as Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan and India.

