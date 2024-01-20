Search

Lifestyle

Here's how Hareem Shah reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's marriage

Web Desk
08:54 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Here's how Hareem Shah reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's marriage
Source: Instagram

As news of Pakistani cricket legend Shoaib Malik's surprise wedding to actress Sana Javed sent shockwaves through the internet, social media personality Hareem Shah wasted no time in adding her twist to the whirlwind.

Taking to the newly-rebranded X (formerly Twitter), she dropped a meme featuring the enigmatic religious figure Tapasvi Maharaj from Aamir Khan's PK. The meme, showcasing Maharaj's signature raised finger, accompanied a cheeky caption: "Tapasvi had already predicted the future! Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed just tied the knot!"

Hareem's cryptic comment, "Meine to pehle hi bola tha Shoaib dhokha dega," quickly sparked speculation and debate among netizens. Was it a mere lighthearted comment, or a veiled reference to past rumours surrounding Malik's personal life?

The internet has become a virtual courtroom, buzzing with opinions and speculations regarding Shoaib Malik's latest marital chapter. From cricket enthusiasts dissecting potential on-field implications to heartbroken fans reeling from shattered ideals, everyone seems to have a stake in the unfolding drama.

For Malik, this marks his third foray into matrimony. Prior to Sana Javed, he was married to Ayesha Siddiqui, a union that ended in 2010. The same year, he found love with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son, Izhaan. Sadly, their seemingly fairytale romance wasn't meant to be, leaving the world wondering if their separation paved the way for this unexpected turn of events.

From celebrities to netizens: Internet reacts to Sana and Shoaib's wedding

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:26 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's post just before ex-husband Shoaib Malik's marriage ...

10:41 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Where is Umair Jaswal as ex-wife Sana Javed marries Shoaib Malik?

06:28 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

From celebrities to netizens: Internet reacts to Sana and Shoaib's ...

06:07 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on Shoaib-Sana's marriage

07:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

When and where did Shoaib and Sana meet for the first time?

05:54 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

What led to divorce between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik?

Lifestyle

11:17 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed announce their marriage

12:20 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s ...

08:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance ...

11:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted ...

02:02 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Have Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza divorced? Family spills beans

07:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza posts cryptic story amid rumours of divorce with Shoaib ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Is Jannat Mirza getting married?

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: