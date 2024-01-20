Here's how Hareem Shah reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's marriage

As news of Pakistani cricket legend Shoaib Malik's surprise wedding to actress Sana Javed sent shockwaves through the internet, social media personality Hareem Shah wasted no time in adding her twist to the whirlwind.
Taking to the newly-rebranded X (formerly Twitter), she dropped a meme featuring the enigmatic religious figure Tapasvi Maharaj from Aamir Khan's PK. The meme, showcasing Maharaj's signature raised finger, accompanied a cheeky caption: "Tapasvi had already predicted the future! Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed just tied the knot!"
Hareem's cryptic comment, "Meine to pehle hi bola tha Shoaib dhokha dega," quickly sparked speculation and debate among netizens. Was it a mere lighthearted comment, or a veiled reference to past rumours surrounding Malik's personal life?
Tapasvi had already Predicted Future.— Hareem Shah (@Hareem_shah1122) January 20, 2024
Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed Married.
Sania Mirza 🥲#ShoaibMalik #SaniaMirza #SanaJavedpic.twitter.com/CfftIrMLSl
The internet has become a virtual courtroom, buzzing with opinions and speculations regarding Shoaib Malik's latest marital chapter. From cricket enthusiasts dissecting potential on-field implications to heartbroken fans reeling from shattered ideals, everyone seems to have a stake in the unfolding drama.
For Malik, this marks his third foray into matrimony. Prior to Sana Javed, he was married to Ayesha Siddiqui, a union that ended in 2010. The same year, he found love with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son, Izhaan. Sadly, their seemingly fairytale romance wasn't meant to be, leaving the world wondering if their separation paved the way for this unexpected turn of events.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
