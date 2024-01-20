Here's how Hareem Shah reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's marriage

As news of Pakistani cricket legend Shoaib Malik's surprise wedding to actress Sana Javed sent shockwaves through the internet, social media personality Hareem Shah wasted no time in adding her twist to the whirlwind.

Taking to the newly-rebranded X (formerly Twitter), she dropped a meme featuring the enigmatic religious figure Tapasvi Maharaj from Aamir Khan's PK. The meme, showcasing Maharaj's signature raised finger, accompanied a cheeky caption: "Tapasvi had already predicted the future! Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed just tied the knot!"

Hareem's cryptic comment, "Meine to pehle hi bola tha Shoaib dhokha dega," quickly sparked speculation and debate among netizens. Was it a mere lighthearted comment, or a veiled reference to past rumours surrounding Malik's personal life?

The internet has become a virtual courtroom, buzzing with opinions and speculations regarding Shoaib Malik's latest marital chapter. From cricket enthusiasts dissecting potential on-field implications to heartbroken fans reeling from shattered ideals, everyone seems to have a stake in the unfolding drama.

For Malik, this marks his third foray into matrimony. Prior to Sana Javed, he was married to Ayesha Siddiqui, a union that ended in 2010. The same year, he found love with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son, Izhaan. Sadly, their seemingly fairytale romance wasn't meant to be, leaving the world wondering if their separation paved the way for this unexpected turn of events.