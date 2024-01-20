How to travel to Europe? This Schengen visa guide for Pakistanis answers everything

ISLAMABAD - Traveling to Europe for leisure or business has been a dream of everyone due to the scenic beauty and economic opportunities but Pakistanis find it difficult to get a visa.

The government of Sweden has announced the procedure for getting the Schengen visa through which Pakistani citizens can navigate Europe with ease and comfort.

The Schengen Visa is valid throughout the Schengen area, but one needs to apply to the country that is the main destination for the journey.

Where to Apply

As per the information available on the website of Sweden's Embassy in Pakistan, those who want to apply from Pakistan for a Schengen visa to visit Sweden should hand in their application at VFS Global in Bangkok, Yangon, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Cebu, Jakarta, Bali, Phnom Penh, Kuala Lumpur or Singapore.

The authorities have clarified that it is the sole responsibility of the applicant to choose where to hand in the application and to arrange for a visa in the chosen location if required by that country.

'The Embassy of Sweden will not be able to assist or give information in any matters of entry permit or visa to the country the applicant chooses. After an application has been submitted to VFS Global, it is sent together with the passport to the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok for processing and decision,' says the official statement posted on the website of the embassy.

As far as the duration of stay allowed is concerned, the visa allows a maximum stay of 90 days within the Schengen area.

Meanwhile, the visa applicants must substantiate a minimum bank balance covering 6 months and the bank statement must contain the signature and seal of the relevant bank officer.

The applicant also needs to show that they have enough to sustain in Sweden for which they should furnish a proof of 2400 euros or equivalent in their bank account for a 30-day stay in the country.

For the procedure, one must know that applicants can choose their preferred location for visa submission and pay the fee which is 80 Euros for Pakistan.

As part of the documents, one also needs travel insurance and the Swedish embassy has clarified that the applicant can either get a policy from an insurance company based in Europe or one of the companies based in Pakistan but not all the insurance companies are eligible.

The list of eligible insurance companies is as under:

ACE

AIG

Asia Insurance Co Ltd

Askari General Insurance Company Ltd

CICL (Century Insurance Company Ltd)

East West Insurance Company Ltd

EFU General

IGI

NJI (New Jubilee Insurance)

PICIC (Pakistan Industrial Credit Investment Corporation)

Premier Insurance Limited

Shaheen Insurance

SPI Insurance Company Ltd (formerly Saudi Pak)

TPL Direct Insurance Ltd

UBL Insurers Ltd

VIC

Universal Insurance Co. Ltd

The Swedish embassy has also clarified that the applicant is required to contract a full Schengen travel insurance, covering - for a minimum amount of 30 000 euros - any medical, hospitalisation and repatriation costs, as well as associated care expenses which might occur during any single trip into the Schengen states.

The applicant also needs to provide the biometric data (fingerprints and a photograph) as part of the visa application. When applying for the first time, all applicants will have to appear in person at the VFS Global/ Gerry´s.

The Swedish embassy has also clarified that if the fingerprints have been taken within the 59 months after 2014 and if usable, the fingerprints should not be retaken unless the applicant requires having their fingerprints retaken.

The government has also clarified that the following applicants shall be exempt from the requirement to give fingerprints:

(a) children under the age of 12;

(b) persons for whom fingerprinting is physically impossible.

(c) heads of State or government and members of a national government with accompanying spouses, and the members of their official delegation when they are invited by Member States' governments or by international organizations for an official purpose; sovereigns and other senior members of a royal family, when they are invited by Member States' governments or by international organizations for an official purpose.

It bears mentioning that one can appeal against the refusal of the Schengen visa application as the decision to reject an application for an entry visa always has justification.

If an applicant's visas is refused, the government informs them as to why their application was rejected but for appeal, one can submit a written appeal no later than 3 weeks from the day they received the decision.

After receiving the appeal, it is the Embassy that initially decides whether to review the decision. The Embassy will verify that the appeal came in on time and will go over the case again. If more than 3 weeks have passed, the appeal will be rejected and a afresh visa application would have to be filed.