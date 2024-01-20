Search

Pakistan crush Afghanistan in U19 World Cup opener

Web Desk
09:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Source: PCB

Pakistan have kicked off their ICC U19 World Cup 2024 campaign with a crushing 181-run victory over Afghanistan in South Africa on Saturday.

Pakistan’s mainstay Shahzaib Khan smashed a spectacular century, while captain Saad Baig scored a brisk 55 off just 52 deliveries, laced up with three boundaries and four sixes, to take the total to 284. Pakistan lost nine wickets in total.

Then, Pakistan pacers, led by Ubaid Shah, dismantled Afghanistan’s batting unit and booked them on a paltry 103.

Ubaid picked up four wickets in his seven overs and leaked away just 26 runs – his career-best figures – while Muhammad Zeeshan picked 3/17 in his five.

Pakistan will now lock horns with Nepal on January 24 in their second ICC U19 World Cup 2024 fixture.

Meanwhile, India have overcome an ordinary start to secure a comprehensive win over Bangladesh today.



