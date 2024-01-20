Pakistan crush Afghanistan in U19 World Cup opener

Pakistan have kicked off their ICC U19 World Cup 2024 campaign with a crushing 181-run victory over Afghanistan in South Africa on Saturday.
Pakistan’s mainstay Shahzaib Khan smashed a spectacular century, while captain Saad Baig scored a brisk 55 off just 52 deliveries, laced up with three boundaries and four sixes, to take the total to 284. Pakistan lost nine wickets in total.
1️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ runs— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 20, 2024
1️⃣0️⃣ fours
3️⃣ sixes
Shahzaib Khan is player of the match for his superb 💯#PakistanFutureStars | #U19WorldCup | #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/Ub5eOOYalj
Then, Pakistan pacers, led by Ubaid Shah, dismantled Afghanistan’s batting unit and booked them on a paltry 103.
Ubaid picked up four wickets in his seven overs and leaked away just 26 runs – his career-best figures – while Muhammad Zeeshan picked 3/17 in his five.
Pakistan will now lock horns with Nepal on January 24 in their second ICC U19 World Cup 2024 fixture.
Meanwhile, India have overcome an ordinary start to secure a comprehensive win over Bangladesh today.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
