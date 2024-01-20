Search

Peshawar kabab restaurant rocked with blast

Web Desk
10:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
PESHAWAR – A blast hit a restaurant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital on Saturday evening, sending fears among locals.

Initial reports say it was a cylinder blast at a kabab shop near Railway Gate, Bacha Khan Chowk area of Peshawar.

Authorities were yet to ascertain the nature of blast. There are yet no details of damage or any one injured in the explosion.

More to follow

