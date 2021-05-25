Corps Commanders reiterate Pakistan’s support to regional peace
04:30 PM | 25 May, 2021
Corps Commanders reiterate Pakistan's support to regional peace
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired Corps Commanders Conference at GHQ on Tuesday, said ISPR.

According to the media wing of Pakistan Army, the participants took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment with particular focus on situation along borders especially LoC/Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan border.

The forum was apprised about evolving operational imperatives and corresponding strategy to meet upcoming challenges. The Army chief expressed satisfaction over Army’s operational readiness in view of emerging security threats.

Reviewing recent developments in Afghan peace process and its attendant effects on security situation especially along Pak-Afghan Border, forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for regional peace and stability.

Taking serious note of the recent cross border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership/ outfits across, the forum expressed hope that Afghanistan soil will not be used against Pakistan. In light of emerging regional security situation, Pakistan has taken effective border control / management measures and the same is expected from Afghanistan to deny any space to spoilers of peace, forum reiterated.

The conference also especially reviewed situation in newly merged districts of KP and Balochistan and stressed upon fast paced socio-economic development of these areas to capitalise on hard earned peace to bring enduring stability.

COAS General Bajwa appreciated formations for all out support to civil administration amidst ongoing third wave of COVID-19 that has contributed in bringing significant reduction in spread of the pandemic & controlling its adverse effects, ISPR concluded.

