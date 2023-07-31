Elon Musk's Starlink train will be visible in Pakistani skies today, when and who can see it?

KARACHI - Starlink satellite train will be visible in various countries of South Asia including Pakistan today on July 31 and tomorrow on August 1.

People in Pakistan will be able to have this view today between 8:10 to 8:15 pm and tomorrow on August 1, 2023, they will be able to have the same view between 8:30 to 8:35 pm.

This view can be seen in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and North Balochistan.

It will be very difficult to see the Starlink train in the southern regions of the country including Karachi.

Elon Musk's SpaceX created the Starlink satellite network, which provides the world's fastest and reliable internet connection.

The Starlink network now provides internet connectivity to 40 different countries.

In times of crisis, such as in Tonga after a catastrophic volcano eruption and tsunami, and in Ukraine when the Russian invasion shut off internet connection, Starlink's broadband service has been used.