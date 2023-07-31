Elon Musk's Starlink train will be visible in Pakistani skies today, when and who can see it?

KARACHI - Starlink satellite train will be visible in various countries of South Asia including Pakistan today on July 31 and tomorrow on August 1.
People in Pakistan will be able to have this view today between 8:10 to 8:15 pm and tomorrow on August 1, 2023, they will be able to have the same view between 8:30 to 8:35 pm.
This view can be seen in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and North Balochistan.
It will be very difficult to see the Starlink train in the southern regions of the country including Karachi.
Elon Musk's SpaceX created the Starlink satellite network, which provides the world's fastest and reliable internet connection.
The Starlink network now provides internet connectivity to 40 different countries.
In times of crisis, such as in Tonga after a catastrophic volcano eruption and tsunami, and in Ukraine when the Russian invasion shut off internet connection, Starlink's broadband service has been used.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
