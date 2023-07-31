Large snake enters cricket ground, disrupts Lanka Premier League match

COLOMBO – A large snake entered the cricket ground when the second match of the ongoing season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) was being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, and disrupted the match for a short while.

The game between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura was temporarily stopped when a Black Mamba snake suddenly appeared on the field.

To ensure safety of everyone in the stadium, players and umpires hastily evacuated to a safe distance and the match was stopped immediately. The snake took a turn and headed for the Galle Titans' dugout.

The Lanka Premier League management promptly called specialised animal rescue teams to the stadium after realising the seriousness of the matter.

The trained rescuers captured the Black Mamba and removed it from the area, making sure that both players and spectators are safe.