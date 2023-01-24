20-K Cup 2023: Nasrullah stars as Model Town Club breeze into semi-final

LAHORE – Nasrullah Zia’s sensational 77 runs steered Model Town Club to a thrashing 9-wicket win over Shahkamal Cricket Club in the third quarterfinal of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament here at the Model Town Greens ground on Tuesday.

Shahkamal Club, batting first, were all out for 131 runs in 19.3 overs. Imran Nazir Jr emerged as top scorer with 42 runs off 45 balls, hitting 3 boundaries and 1 sixes while the other key contributors were Muhammad Abdullah and Sheraz Ali, who slammed 37 and 27 runs respectively. No other Shahkamal Club batter could cross the doubles figures and fell cheaply. Afaq Afridi bowled well for Model Town Club and grabbed 3 wickets for 16 runs while Mohsin Irshad and Hassan Rizwan bagged 2 wickets each.

Model Town Club started their run-chase in great style and comfortably achieved the required target, losing just one wicket in 16 overs. Opener Haider fell cheaply for 13 runs while player of the match Nasrullah Zia hammered superb unbeaten 77 runs off 48 runs that included 6 fours and 4 sixes. Muhammad Saleem also remained unbeaten for 31 runs off 34 balls. From Shahkamal, the only wicket was claimed by Usman Ali.

On Wednesday (January 25), the fourth and last quarterfinal will be played between Golden Star Cricket Club and Model Town Greens Cricket Academy at Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Ground at 11:00 am.