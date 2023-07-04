Babar Azam refuses to wear jersey with betting firm’s logo in LPL 2023

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has told the Colombo Strikers management that he will not wear a jersey with logo of a betting company due to his faith in the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023.

The fourth edition of the Sri Lanka’s domestic event will be played from July 30 to August 22 while Babar Azam will captain the Strikers.

Reports said the LPL franchise has signed an agreement with a betting company, but the Pakistani batsman has refused to sport its logo on his shirt.

The franchise management has accepted the request and it has also been made the part of the agreement.

The right-arm batsman has recently returned to Pakistan after performing Hajj along with his mother and several team players. He has joined the training camp being held in Karachi ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.