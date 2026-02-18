Islamabad to introduce M-Tag for motorcycles starting February 20

ISLAMABAD – Following the successful implementation of M-Tag for vehicles, the next phase will begin on February 20 with motorcycles also required to obtain M-Tags in Islamabad.

Motorcycle owners will be able to collect their M-Tags from 13 designated points across the city, provided they have their documents and identification cards, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said in a post shared on X.

This decision applies to all types of motorcycles, including bikes, bikias, and heavy bikes.

To date, over 600,000 vehicles have been issued M-Tags, and the registration process for bikias and online taxis is ongoing.

The initiative is part of efforts to improve the safety and efficiency of travel within the city. Authorities are urging citizens to support the M-Tag campaign.

The M-Tag system, which was initially introduced by the National Highways Authority (NHA) for motorway toll payments, allows for cashless transactions, quick lane access, and eliminates the need for waiting in queues.

M-Tags in Islamabad are being provided for Rs250, and vehicles without tags may be subject to fines.