Model Iqra Nasir Siddiqui alleges physical assault by ex-husband

ISLAMABAD – Iqra Nasir Siddiqui, a model and lawyer, comes forward with serious allegations against her ex-husband and his family, filing an FIR over alleged emotional and physical abuse.

According to details shared by Iqra, the victim approached police to register a case under Section 354 and Section 506, saying that she was physically assaulted on February 11. She alleged that her ex-husband tortured her and also attempted to threaten her with a knife.

Taking to social media, Iqra shared disturbing images of her injuries along with copy of FIR, confirming that she initiated formal legal action. In an emotional post, she revealed that she had stayed silent for a long time but decided to speak out, saying that silence only protects the oppressor, not the victim.

Quoting verses from the Holy Quran, she wrote that Allah is aware of every bruise, tear, and sleepless night. She cited Surah Ibrahim (14:42), stating, “And never think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do,” and Surah Aal-e-Imran (3:57), emphasizing that oppression (zulm) is not strength but cowardice, and that Allah is not pleased with oppressors.

Addressing others who may be suffering in silence, Iqra said that surviving abuse does not make someone weak. She expressed faith in Allah as Al-Adl, stating that true justice belongs to Him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by اقراء ناصر 🌙 (@iqranasir_siddiqui)

She mentioned healing, choosing to speak up, and refusing to carry shame that was never hers. She also prayed for the protection and safety of every daughter, urging awareness and courage against abuse.