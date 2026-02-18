MBBS student dies after falling from FJMU hostel building

LAHORE – A student at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) in Lahore tragically lost her life after reportedly falling from the third floor of the university’s hostel.

Police said the student was initially rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries during medical care.

The student, who was from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was in her final year of the MBBS program and was residing in the university’s hostel.

University administration stated that the student had been walking on the third floor when she reportedly felt dizzy and fell.

The police have launched an investigation to determine whether the fall was accidental, whether the student was pushed, or if it could be a case of attempted suicide.

They are examining all possible angles and gathering evidence to understand the cause of the incident.