14 terrorists of banned outfits killed in Balochistan operations

QUETTA – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has successfully eliminated 14 terrorists in separate operations in Quetta and Barkhan cities of Balochistan.

The operation in Quetta’s Darakhshan area resulted in the death of 8 terrorists following an exchange of fire. Three CTD personnel were injured in the clash and were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson further revealed that a large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the slain militants. It is believed that the terrorists were linked to a banned organization, though investigations are ongoing.

In a separate operation in Barkhan, CTD conducted an intelligence-based raid that led to the killing of 6 more terrorists.

The spokesperson confirmed that the terrorists were involved in subversive activities, and weapons and explosives were seized from their possession.