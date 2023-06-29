Babar Azam shares adorable picture with mother from Hajj 2023

JEDDAH – Several Pakistani cricketers, including all-format skipper Babar Azam, participated in this year’s Hajj with his mother.

The star player accompanied by his mother, embarked on lifetime experience to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for annual pilgrimage which holds great significance for Muslims.

Babar’s journey on pilgrimage marked a key milestone in his personal life, and he keeps updated fans with special moments from Saudi Arabia.

Sharing a fresh picture with Mother, the cover drive king said “He is with his Jannat (Paradise) in the house of Almighty”.

Apni Jannat k saath khudaye buzrugo bartar Ki baargah me haazri. ???? #Hajj pic.twitter.com/RHECx28PMY — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) June 28, 2023

Earlier, Babar Azam was spotted sleeping under the open sky at Muzdalifah during Hajj, and his fans shared the video widely across all social sites.

Babar Azam is sleeping in an open sky at Muzdalifah like other Hajis because our religion teaches us equality. pic.twitter.com/OFaNWgLztw — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) June 28, 2023

The participation of the Pakistani captain in this spiritual journey has captured the interest of cricket fans who continue to extend prayers to the flamboyant hitter.