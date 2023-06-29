Search

PakistanSportsViral

Babar Azam shares adorable picture with mother from Hajj 2023

Web Desk 01:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2023
Babar Azam shares adorable picture with mother from Hajj 2023
Source: babarazam258/Twitter

JEDDAH – Several Pakistani cricketers, including all-format skipper Babar Azam, participated in this year’s Hajj with his mother.

The star player accompanied by his mother, embarked on lifetime experience to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for annual pilgrimage which holds great significance for Muslims.

Babar’s journey on pilgrimage marked a key milestone in his personal life, and he keeps updated fans with special moments from Saudi Arabia.

Sharing a fresh picture with Mother, the cover drive king said “He is with his Jannat (Paradise) in the house of Almighty”.

Earlier, Babar Azam was spotted sleeping under the open sky at Muzdalifah during Hajj, and his fans shared the video widely across all social sites.

The participation of the Pakistani captain in this spiritual journey has captured the interest of cricket fans who continue to extend prayers to the flamboyant hitter.

Pakistani cricket stars Babar Azam, Rizwan arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan’s religious ministry official passes away on Day of Arafat during Hajj

12:12 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

Budget 2023-24: Gilgit-Baltistan announces up to 35% increase in salaries

06:14 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Shae Gill shares her two cents on Indian remake of 'Pasoori'

05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Day of Arafat concludes as Hajj climaxes

11:21 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Here's the complete schedule of Pakistan's fixtures in ICC ODI World Cup 2023

04:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Here’s all details about first Pakistan-India encounter at 2023 ODI World Cup

12:28 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Babar Azam shares adorable picture with mother from Hajj 2023

01:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 29, 2023

08:40 AM | 29 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: