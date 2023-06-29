Search

Hajra Yamin is a sight for sore eyes this Eid

Maheen Khawaja 02:49 PM | 29 Jun, 2023
Hajra Yamin is a sight for sore eyes this Eid
Source: Hajra Yamin (Instagram)

Hajra Yamin, the dazzling star of Lollywood, is on an extraordinary ascent in her illustrious career, captivating audiences with her impeccable acting prowess and unwavering confidence. The Pinky Memsaab famed actress is recognized as one of the most sought-after faces whether it is in the television or modelling industry. 

This Eid, the actress stole the spotlight as she graced the occasion in a mesmerizing off-white saree designed by Asim Jofa. Adorned with intricate white lace and paired with a sleeveless maroon petticoat, she exuded sheer elegance. With her luscious waves cascading down and a touch of soft glam, she transformed into an absolute showstopper, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty.

"My Asim Jofa outfit is a true reflection of my style! EID MUBARAK♥️

Mera pasandeeda jora by asim jofa!" she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

Yamin's fans and fellow celebrities showered her with heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes and gushed over her outfit in the comment section.

Hajra entered showbiz in 2016 with the TV drama Mera Yaar Miladay and later appeared in several popular dramas, including Be Adab, Jalan, Mere Apne and Tera Ghum Aur Hum.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Pakistan's armed forces extend Eid wishes to the nation: ISPR

03:55 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

