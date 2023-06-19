Hajra Yamin sends pulses racing with latest workout video

Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actor who made a name for herself in showbiz in a very short span of time.

The Naqab Zun star has a knack for her acting prowess and she is the epitome of beauty with the brain. The curly queen is a huge preacher of fitness and is often proving herself as a gym queen.

As she stunned the masses with her powerful performances, Hajra is a fitness enthusiast who often used her social media platform to promote a healthy lifestyle.

This time, the Pinky Memsaab actor shared a new video from her gym; starting with bench press, she later performed cable crossovers and later toned her triceps with cable push-downs and dips.

Hajra entered showbiz in 2016 with the TV drama Mera Yaar Miladay and later appeared in several popular dramas, including Be Adab, Choti Choti Batain – Dil Hi To Hai, Jalan, Mere Apne and Tera Ghum Aur Hum.