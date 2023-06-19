Maryam Nawaz removes Miftah Ismail from party position

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday removed former finance minister Miftah Ismail from the part.

Announcing the decision, PML-N’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz also expressed her ‘disappointment’ with the performance of Miftah and Shah Muhammad Shah, who is also expelled from the party.

As part of the reorganization efforts in Sindh, Maryam Nawaz stated that Shah Muhammad Shah, the provincial president, and Miftah Ismail, the general secretary, would be relieved of their positions.

Miftah will not be given any important party position in the future, reports in local media reported citing PML-N sources.

Miftah Ismail has, in recent past, openly voiced his differences with the party leadership and policies after his removal from the post of Finance Minister.

The former minister had recently referred to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had said last week, without naming anyone, that the people criticising current Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have no place in his party. Miftah Ismail has been an open critic of Ishaq Dar’s policies.