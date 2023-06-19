Maryam Nawaz removes Miftah Ismail from party position

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday removed former finance minister Miftah Ismail from the part.
Announcing the decision, PML-N’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz also expressed her ‘disappointment’ with the performance of Miftah and Shah Muhammad Shah, who is also expelled from the party.
As part of the reorganization efforts in Sindh, Maryam Nawaz stated that Shah Muhammad Shah, the provincial president, and Miftah Ismail, the general secretary, would be relieved of their positions.
Miftah will not be given any important party position in the future, reports in local media reported citing PML-N sources.
Miftah Ismail has, in recent past, openly voiced his differences with the party leadership and policies after his removal from the post of Finance Minister.
The former minister had recently referred to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had said last week, without naming anyone, that the people criticising current Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have no place in his party. Miftah Ismail has been an open critic of Ishaq Dar’s policies.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.
Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
