Miftah claims Dar hatched plot to remove him as finance minster

Web Desk 06:06 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Miftah claims Dar hatched plot to remove him as finance minster
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail has blamed his successor Ishaq Dar for orchestrating a plan to remove his from the post for more than six months.

The financial wizard made the revelation in a podcast on a YouTube channel on Wednesday, stating that Dar could not digest the appointment of someone else from the party as finance minister.

He recalled that Dar appeared on a TV channel and claimed that he could bring down the dollar rate to Rs160, adding the finance minister also provoked some TV anchorpersons to make comments against him on social media.

Miftah claimed that Dar was closer to Nawaz Sharif because his son is married to the latter’s daughter. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was satisfied with him performance, adding that the IMF loan programme was restored when he was the minister.

He complained that the way he was removed from the post was not respectful. Nawaz Sharif called him to London and told him that he was being removed from the post in front of 12 people, Miftah lamented.

The PML-N leader also appreciated the PTI chief Imran Khan as a good politician, saying the former prime minister had an edge over other politicians in political strategy and narrative building. However, he said that Imran Khan lacked skills of policy making. 

