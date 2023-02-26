Earthquake rattles Awaran, parts of Balochistan

QUETTA – A 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country’s southwestern region Balochistan on Sunday.

Tremors were felt early in the morning in the Awaran district and adjourning areas. Area residents came out of their homes in fear as strong shaking was also felt in other parts of the region.

The Seismological Center revealed that its depth was 76 kilometers while details including its epicenter remained unknown. However, no casualty was reported.

Earlier this week, strong tremors jolted Islamabad and its adjoining areas. No loss is reported in the capital too.