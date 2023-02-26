Balochistan blast kills four, injures nearly dozen

QUETTA – A bomb blast in Balochistan capital Quetta killed at least four persons and wounded nearly a dozen.

It occurred near the Rakhni area of Barkhan in the provincial capital on Sunday. Local cops revealed that the explosives were planted in a motorcycle.

Soon after the incident, security personnel and rescue officials rushed to the site and rushed bodies and injured to Civil Hospital.

The explosion also damaged several vehicles, motorcycles, and nearby shops, police told the media.

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area and an investigation is underway. Barkhan DC confirmed that the blast occurred as an IED, planted on a two-wheeler, exploded.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the blast and sought a report from concerned officials. He directed officials to take all possible measures to arrest the culprits.

KP, and Balochistan witnessed a sharp uptick in violent incidents in recent months, including bombings and targeted attacks on security personnel.