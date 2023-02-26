Search

Pakistan

Ushna Shah, Hamza Amin’s wedding festivities begin with a colourful Mayun (See Pics)

26 Feb, 2023
The latest Pakistani celebrity to kickstart glittering wedding festivities is actor Ushna Shah, who is set to tie the knot with Hamza Amin.

Lately, the Balaa star took to Instagram where she shared her Mayun look. In stories shared on photo-sharing app, the bride-to-be looked exquisite in a golden dress paired with dazzling floral jewels. Beaming with happiness, Shah kept her makeup minimalistic and dewy.

In the recent pictures, Ushna and Hamza were spotted sitting next to each other, during a pre-wedding ceremony. The blushing star put her best step forward as she looked stunning in her outfit, Hamza was clicked in a white and black outfit.

In one of the pictures, the lovebirds can be seen looking at each other as fans are looking for more pictures from the event.

Lately, Shah celebrated a bachelorette party with her family and friends. The Parizaad star chose a white gown for the occasion and looked no less than an angel. Pictures from the intimate event have been circulating on the internet. 

Inside Ushna Shah's luxurious pre-wedding festivities

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.

