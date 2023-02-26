Legend Pakistani actor Shahid meets with road accident in Canada (VIDEO)

TORONTO – Veteran Pakistani actor Shahid Hameed met with a car accident in Canada on Saturday.
It was reported that his vehicle collided with a truck after skidding off track but luckily, the Tehzeeb star escaped without any injuries.
He also shared a clip on social media, updating fans about the accident. Speaking in the video, the actor said he met with an accident in Ontario's capital while going for dinner. The legendary star called it a miracle as he sustained no injuries.
Clips aired by local media show his black saloon wrecked after the crash.
اداکار شاہد کی گاڑی کو ٹورانٹو میں حادثہ pic.twitter.com/IeiCIPO7cs— Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) February 26, 2023
The veteran actor known for his evergreen onscreen performances starred in over 150 films in 70s and 80s. He made his debut on the big screen with Aansoo in 1971.
Some of his hit projects include Yeh Aman, Tehzeeb, Umrao Jan Ada, Naukar Wohti Da, Bin Badal Barsaat, Shama-e-Mohabbat, Mirza Jat, and Chan Punjab Da.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.