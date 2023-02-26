Legend Pakistani actor Shahid meets with road accident in Canada (VIDEO)

TORONTO – Veteran Pakistani actor Shahid Hameed met with a car accident in Canada on Saturday.

It was reported that his vehicle collided with a truck after skidding off track but luckily, the Tehzeeb star escaped without any injuries.

He also shared a clip on social media, updating fans about the accident. Speaking in the video, the actor said he met with an accident in Ontario's capital while going for dinner. The legendary star called it a miracle as he sustained no injuries.

Clips aired by local media show his black saloon wrecked after the crash.

اداکار شاہد کی گاڑی کو ٹورانٹو میں حادثہ pic.twitter.com/IeiCIPO7cs — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) February 26, 2023

The veteran actor known for his evergreen onscreen performances starred in over 150 films in 70s and 80s. He made his debut on the big screen with Aansoo in 1971.

Some of his hit projects include Yeh Aman, Tehzeeb, Umrao Jan Ada, Naukar Wohti Da, Bin Badal Barsaat, Shama-e-Mohabbat, Mirza Jat, and Chan Punjab Da.