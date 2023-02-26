PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek’ reaches Gujranwala after losing steam in Multan, Peshawar

LAHORE – Defiant leaders and workers of the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gujranwala chapter will offer their arrests on Sunday as the party’s 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' loses its steam in major cities.
PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter where he announced that leaders and workers of Gujranwala will court arrest on the fourth day of the drive.
Ousted premier Imran Khan announced the nationwide court arrest movement earlier this month amid an ongoing crackdown against his party leaders, who are facing a flurry of cases.
پی ٹی آئی رہنما اور کارکن آج گوجرانوالہ میں گرفتاریاں پیش کریں گے, پشاور اور ملتان میں پولیس نے تحریک انصاف کے کارکنان کو گرفتار کرنے سے انکار کر دیا لاہور اور راولپنڈی کے دو سو سے زیادہ کارکنان اس وقت مختلف جیلوں میں ہیں ان لوگوں نے ضمانت کی درخواستوں سے انکار کیا ہے، #جیل_بھرو— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 26, 2023
Earlier this week, the party's senior leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Azam Swati, surrendered themselves to police in the Punjab capital, however, no leader surrendered as the movement reached other cities.
The court arrest movement, however, appeared to be a gimmick as no leader from Peshawar, PTI’s power hub in the northwestern region, surrendered before the police. Several leaders went to Central Prison Peshawar but no one was rounded up.
On Day 4, no leader of former ruling party surrendered in Multan on the call of the party chief. Police in South Punjab reportedly come with multiple prisoner vans but no PTI members surrendered.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
