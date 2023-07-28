TikToker Muneeb Khan arrested in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE – The police claimed to have arrested TikToker Muneeb Khan in connection with the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

Police presented the popular TikToker before the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court. During the hearing, the suspect's face was covered with a black cloth, and his hands were handcuffed.

Furthermore, the investigating officer requested the court for a suspect identification parade. Subsequently, the court remanded Maneeb Khan in judicial custody for 9 days for the identification parade.