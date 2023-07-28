Pakistan, Australia agree to expand military cooperation

RAWALPINDI – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), embarked on an official trip to Australia from 24th to 28th July 2023 to engage in Defence and Security Talks and 1.5 Track Security Dialogue.

According to a statement from the ISPR, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza held meetings with prominent civilian and military leaders, including General Angus J. Campbell, Chief of Defence Forces Australia.

During these meetings, both nations’ armed forces reached a mutual agreement to enhance their military cooperation further.

As part of the visit, the CJCSC also had the opportunity to tour the Royal Military College and deliver a speech to the participants of the Australian Defence College.