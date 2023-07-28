9th Muharram processions being held across Pakistan amid tight security

LAHORE – Mourning processions are being held in various cities of Pakistan to mark the 9th of Muharram today (Friday) with due solemnity and sanctity amid strict security measures.
Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Husayn Ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the first 10 days of Muharram, with some choosing to fast on Ashura – the tenth of Muharram.
In Karachi, the main procession will start from Nishtar Park and conclude at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after passing through traditional route that covers Empress Market and Tibet Centre.
In Lahore, the main mourning procession will be taken out from Pando Street, Islampura, and will culminate at its starting point in the evening.
The main procession in Islamabad will begin from Markazi Imambargah Asna Ashri in Sector G-6/2 and end at the same place after passing through its traditional route.
In Peshawar, the main procession will start at 10am from Imam Bargah Hussainia Hall, while Quetta’s mourning procession will emerge from Mekangi Road.
Authorities have made stringent security measures for the safety of mourning processions and Majalis across the country, while mobile phone service will remain suspended in various cities.
In Islamabad, over 1600 personnel will perform duty for security of main procession whereas in Lahore around 17000 security personnel have been deployed.
Meanwhile, Yaum-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, will be observed tomorrow across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
