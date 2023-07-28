Search

Saudi Arabia summons Danish diplomat over Holy Quran’s desecration

Web Desk 01:34 PM | 28 Jul, 2023
JEDDAH – According to state media, Saudi Arabia has summoned a Danish diplomat to express its protest against the desecration of the Quran by an extreme-right group in Copenhagen.

The meeting took place on Thursday with the Danish charge d’affaires, during which Saudi foreign ministry officials delivered a protest note. The note urged an immediate end to these “disgraceful acts,” emphasizing that they violate not only religious teachings but also international laws and norms. Saudi Arabia strongly believes that such actions can fuel hatred between religions.

The incident that sparked this diplomatic action occurred when the far-right group Danske Patrioter posted a video showing a man desecrating and burning what appeared to be the Muslim holy book. This act, along with similar incidents in the past, has triggered anger in the Muslim world.

In addition to condemning the incident in Denmark, Saudi Arabia had also expressed its disapproval of a separate protest in Sweden. In that incident, an Iraqi refugee living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, burned pages of the Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque, and later stepped on the Quran in another protest. While the book was not burned in the latter protest, it still caused outrage.

As a result of these incidents, Saudi Arabia and Iraq have jointly called for an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), based in Jeddah. The meeting is expected to address the issue of Quran desecration in both Sweden and Denmark.

In response to the situation, Sweden’s foreign minister, Tobias Billstrom, reached out to the OIC’s secretary-general, Hissein Brahim Taha, expressing that Stockholm rejects any acts that insult the Quran and seeks to maintain good relations with OIC members.

Web Desk
Pakistan decides to refund Rs97,000 to each Hajj pilgrim under govt ...

02:29 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope – July 28, 2023

09:13 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 28, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665

