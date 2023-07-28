Saudi Arabia summons Danish diplomat over Holy Quran’s desecration

JEDDAH – According to state media, Saudi Arabia has summoned a Danish diplomat to express its protest against the desecration of the Quran by an extreme-right group in Copenhagen.
The meeting took place on Thursday with the Danish charge d’affaires, during which Saudi foreign ministry officials delivered a protest note. The note urged an immediate end to these “disgraceful acts,” emphasizing that they violate not only religious teachings but also international laws and norms. Saudi Arabia strongly believes that such actions can fuel hatred between religions.
The incident that sparked this diplomatic action occurred when the far-right group Danske Patrioter posted a video showing a man desecrating and burning what appeared to be the Muslim holy book. This act, along with similar incidents in the past, has triggered anger in the Muslim world.
In addition to condemning the incident in Denmark, Saudi Arabia had also expressed its disapproval of a separate protest in Sweden. In that incident, an Iraqi refugee living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, burned pages of the Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque, and later stepped on the Quran in another protest. While the book was not burned in the latter protest, it still caused outrage.
As a result of these incidents, Saudi Arabia and Iraq have jointly called for an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), based in Jeddah. The meeting is expected to address the issue of Quran desecration in both Sweden and Denmark.
In response to the situation, Sweden’s foreign minister, Tobias Billstrom, reached out to the OIC’s secretary-general, Hissein Brahim Taha, expressing that Stockholm rejects any acts that insult the Quran and seeks to maintain good relations with OIC members.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.