Pakistan decides to refund Rs97,000 to each Hajj pilgrim under govt scheme

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to refund an additional Rs1.2 billion to the pilgrims who performed Hajj under the government scheme.

Every pilgrim will receive a refund of Rs97,000 per person, starting from Monday (July 31), the minister announced in a statement.

Additionally, 22,600 pilgrims, who did not get accommodation in Mina and did not avail train facilities, will receive an extra amount of Rs21,000 per person.

Similarly, 18,000 pilgrims who chose to stay outside the central area in Madinah will receive an extra amount of Rs14,000 per person.