Pakistan decides to refund sacrificial amount of Rs55,000 to Hajj pilgrims 

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said on Saturday it will refund Rs55,000 as ‘animal sacrifice amount’ to pilgrims of both regular and sponsorship scheme before their departure to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

The ministry has taken the decision in accordance with the special instructions of Religious Affairs Minister Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood.

The Hajj pilgrims have been asked to visit their respective banks before their departure for Hajj to collect the refund amount of Rs55,000.

The ministry said the Saudi government-run Qurbani booths would be available near government residences, providing a hassle-free process for purchasing the coupons.