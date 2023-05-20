Pakistan decides to refund sacrificial amount of Rs55,000 to Hajj pilgrims 

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said on Saturday it will refund Rs55,000 as ‘animal sacrifice amount’ to pilgrims of both regular and sponsorship scheme before their departure to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.
The ministry has taken the decision in accordance with the special instructions of Religious Affairs Minister Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood.
The Hajj pilgrims have been asked to visit their respective banks before their departure for Hajj to collect the refund amount of Rs55,000.
The ministry said the Saudi government-run Qurbani booths would be available near government residences, providing a hassle-free process for purchasing the coupons.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.84
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.08
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.30
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
