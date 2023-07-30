New UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott delighted to arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner-designate Jane Marriott has arrived in Islamabad to charge as she was named the first female to take the coveted role.
British diplomat is delighted to arrive in South Asian country as she replaced Christian Turner.
Marriot, 47, is about to take charge at a crucial time for two countries, with a significant uplift in British aid which is being spent in Pakistan focused on improving climate resilience and reducing humanitarian risks.
In a statement, she called Pakistan a country that deeply matters to, and has a long-standing relationship with, London. ‘With over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage in the UK making up every part of British society, we have a special and ever-growing special bond,’ she said.
Jane was of the view that friendship of the two sides stems from shared history and values, deep people-to-people ties, growing trade links, and a renewed development partnership. I will be working hard to continue to expand these.
"With the climate emergency a growing threat to health and livelihoods across the world, I have a particular interest in ensuring the bilateral relationship between our countries is a green, sustainable one," she said in a statement.
For the readers' information, Jane joined UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office around two decades back. In her glittering career, she was earlier posted as British High Commissioner to Kenya and served as British Ambassador to Yemen.
Jane has also been posted to the Us, Iraq, Iran, and Afghanistan as well as heading the UK’s Joint International Counter Terrorism Unit.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
