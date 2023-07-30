New UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott delighted to arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner-designate Jane Marriott has arrived in Islamabad to charge as she was named the first female to take the coveted role.

British diplomat is delighted to arrive in South Asian country as she replaced Christian Turner.

Marriot, 47, is about to take charge at a crucial time for two countries, with a significant uplift in British aid which is being spent in Pakistan focused on improving climate resilience and reducing humanitarian risks.

In a statement, she called Pakistan a country that deeply matters to, and has a long-standing relationship with, London. ‘With over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage in the UK making up every part of British society, we have a special and ever-growing special bond,’ she said.

Jane was of the view that friendship of the two sides stems from shared history and values, deep people-to-people ties, growing trade links, and a renewed development partnership. I will be working hard to continue to expand these.

"With the climate emergency a growing threat to health and livelihoods across the world, I have a particular interest in ensuring the bilateral relationship between our countries is a green, sustainable one," she said in a statement.

For the readers' information, Jane joined UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office around two decades back. In her glittering career, she was earlier posted as British High Commissioner to Kenya and served as British Ambassador to Yemen.

Jane has also been posted to the Us, Iraq, Iran, and Afghanistan as well as heading the UK’s Joint International Counter Terrorism Unit.