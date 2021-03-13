Major terror bid foiled in Karachi as three key militants arrested

05:48 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Major terror bid foiled in Karachi as three key militants arrested
Share

KARACHI – Police and Rangers in a joint operation arrested three militants of banned outfits from Karachi on Saturday.  

The joint action was conducted in Muhammad Khan Colony Ittehad Town following a tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorists.

Sindh Rangers spokesperson said that explosive material, weapons and others items were recovered during the operation.

 He said that the arrested suspects were planning a major attack in Karachi and they have recently reached the port city from Afghanistan.

The militants belong to banned Tehrik-i-Taliban and Daesh and they have been involved in attacks on security forces and bomb blasts.

A case has been registered against them. 

More From This Category
Rawalpindi stadium named after Pakistan's bowling ...
06:12 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
It's raining money in Mandi Bahauddin! (VIDEO)
05:34 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Ruet-e-Hilal meets for Shaban moon sighting ...
06:24 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
PMLN’s Khawaja Asif remanded again for 14 days
04:18 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Data Darbar closed as Punjab imposes new ...
04:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Four arrested for ‘gang-raping' a woman in ...
03:13 PM | 13 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Major missing' – Alia Bhatt shares never-seen-before pic with beau Ranbir Kapoor
04:40 PM | 13 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr