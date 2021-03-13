Major terror bid foiled in Karachi as three key militants arrested
KARACHI – Police and Rangers in a joint operation arrested three militants of banned outfits from Karachi on Saturday.
The joint action was conducted in Muhammad Khan Colony Ittehad Town following a tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorists.
Sindh Rangers spokesperson said that explosive material, weapons and others items were recovered during the operation.
He said that the arrested suspects were planning a major attack in Karachi and they have recently reached the port city from Afghanistan.
The militants belong to banned Tehrik-i-Taliban and Daesh and they have been involved in attacks on security forces and bomb blasts.
A case has been registered against them.
