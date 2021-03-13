Ruet-e-Hilal meets for Shaban moon sighting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting would be held on Sunday for sighting the crescent of the holy month of Shaban al-Moazzam.

Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad is scheduled to attend the meeting in Islamabad.

The other members of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would attend the meetings of provincial/district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/district headquarters.

Any information regarding the sighting of the moon should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on his mobile No. 0321-9410041, and Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on his mobile No. 0300-6831882 and Hafiz Abdul Quddus, Deputy Director of the Ministry on mobile No. 0333-2697051.

Meanwhile, Astronomical Parameters suggest that chances of sighting Shaban’s crescent on the evening of Sunday are high.