Islamabad administration refuses to allow PTI's March 30 rally

The Islamabad administration on Sunday refused to allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally against the alleged vote rigging in the February 8 general elections, citing security reasons.
The development came before the expiry of a two-day deadline set by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the district administration to make a decision on the Imran Khan-founded party’s plea seeking permission to hold a public gathering in Islamabad in end-March.
The former ruling party had moved the court alleging that the capital city administering was unresponsive to their request and sought its order in this regard.
In a statement, PTI regional president Aamir Masood Mughal confirmed the report and announced that his party would again approach the IHC.
“If you can’t provide security even in the capital, then you have no right to stay in the government,” he added.
The Imran Khan-founded party believed that the incumbent rulers stole their electoral mandate in the elections and the results were changed in Form 47s to benefit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
It is pertinent to mention here that the former ruling party would hold a press briefing on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) package and its impacts on the masses and the economy tomorrow (Monday). It was decided during a PTI core committee meeting held on March 22.
The cash-strapped Pakistan's standby $3 billion arrangement with the global lender expires on April 11, and the two sides reached a staff-level agreement regarding the disbursal of the final tranche of $1.1 billion earlier this week.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.