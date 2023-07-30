No more extension, re-appointment for civil servants after retirement, Senate told

ISLAMABAD – New retirement rules are likely to cause uneasiness among civil servants as the officers will not be able to get re-appointed.

Lately, a report on the Civil Service Officers Bill was presented before the Senate, and it was revealed that a ban was imposed on the re-appointment of civil service officers after the official end of their service.

The bill stated that the re-appointment or extension of civil servants will not be continued, and under the new rules the retired civil officers will not be appointed in any organisation on contract, ad hoc, or on a temporary basis.

It further mentioned that former government officers cannot be appointed to consultancy and any project. Besides federal bodies, government also imposed a ban on the recruitment of retired officers in autonomous bodies, corporations, and state-run firms.

Earlier, the government moved for the premature retirement of incompetent officers. The government directed the retirement board to prematurely retire those officers who scored average or below average in evaluation reports.