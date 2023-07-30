At least 44 martyred, 100 wounded in deadly blast at JUI-F workers convention in Bajaur

WANA – A deadly blast hit the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers convention in Bajaur’s Khar, killing at least 44 people and wounding more than 100.

Local authorities and rescuers shifted the injured and the deceased to a nearby hospital. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched an operation clean-up.

UPDATE:

Locals and Police officials in Bajaur now report at least 5 deaths, while District Rescue Service reports that 30 people have been injured in the blast. “The death toll may rise. Emergency status has been imposed in District Headquarters Hospital Khar,” a local health… https://t.co/g5kWNim8ms pic.twitter.com/hxrjtdJ00Z — The Khorasan Diary (@khorasandiary) July 30, 2023

Condolences started pouring in while JUIF leadership called on local authorities to ensure the best medical aid for the injured.

The members of the right-wing party deplored sheer terrorism and called it against jihad to take the lives of civilians.

The incident also raised questions about the security arrangements for the convention which was attended by hundreds of people.

