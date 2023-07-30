‘Swift Quake’: Taylor Swift’s power-packed rowdy concert causes slight earthquake in US

SEATTLE – Powerful voices and fanatic dancing fans marked the sumptuous concert of famous singer-songwriter Taylor Swift which produced seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.
An American seismologist makes revelations about seismic activity which is now being compared to 2011 when the city witnessed another similar incident.
The seaport metropolis located on the West Coast of the US saw the seismic activity as Bad Blood crooner took the stage, playing to over 70,000 fans, and things got rowdy. Boots were thumping so hard that the earth rattled, and a seismograph captured the tremors.
Seismologists said the activity was caused by a wild amalgamation of fans and a crazy sound system and the recent shows outranked the earlier record by Beast Quake.
The tremors however were doubled as compared to the 2011 incident, per reports.
In a social media, Taylor Swift shared her experience saying Seattle was genuinely one of her favourite weekends ever. “Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs,” the singer said.
This is not the first such music concert that have triggered seismic activity as several recordings were captured by seismic experts.
