Yumna Zaidi turns 34

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment industry's top notch actress, Yumna Zaidi, on turning 34. The starlet rose to fame with Farooq Rind's tragic-romance Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se, Mausam, Jugnoo, Guzaarish, Zara Yaad Kar, Pinjra, Yeh Raha Dil, including others.
Solidifying herself as a promising actress in a male-dominated fraternity, the Inkaar star's recent drama serial, Tere Bin, opposite Wahaj Ali proved that she is a force to be reckoned with.
While Zaidi enjoys millions of followers all over the world and an illustrious career, the Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila actress has always shown humility anywhere she goes. Keeping catfights and controversies away from herself, Zaidi has been one of the most professional artists to grace Lollywood.
With 7.9 million followers on Instagram, the Pyar Ke Sadqay diva is also one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan. Although, today is Zaidi's big day, she avoided having any huge celebrations — due to Ashura — and posted a bunch of wholesome pictures; more like a photo dump.
View this post on Instagram
Loyal fans of the Dil Na Umeed To Nahi star flocked to the comment section to wish Zaidi a happy birthday.
Raheel Rao wrote, "Happy birthday to unquestionably one of Pakistan's most prominent and acclaimed female superstars. Not just an incredible actress, but also an equally incredible human being, "adding that "Despite her fame and success, she remains extremely humble and down-to-earth, proving that success and humility can go hand in hand."
"Your talent shines brightly on the stage and screen, and your performances inspire and captivate audiences. Your dedication to your craft is evident in every role you undertake, and your ability to embody diverse characters is simply awe-inspiring. Wishing you a day filled with joy and a year ahead filled with even more success and unforgettable roles!"
Happy birthday to unquestionably one of Pakistan's most prominent and acclaimed female superstars, #YumnaZaidi. Not just an incredible actress, but also an equally incredible human being. Despite her fame and success, she remains extremely humble and down-to-earth, proving that… pic.twitter.com/6n7UJu9ZIL— Raheel Rao (@RaheelARao) July 30, 2023
The talented star has acquired many accolades throughout her career and has only begun to dominate the industry. With her recent projects including Raaz-e-Ulfat Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Bakhtawar, and Tere Bin — to name a few — Zaidi has shown her acting prowess effortlessly.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.