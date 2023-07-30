Search

Yumna Zaidi turns 34

Noor Fatima 06:21 PM | 30 Jul, 2023
Yumna Zaidi turns 34
Source: Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment industry's top notch actress, Yumna Zaidi, on turning 34. The starlet rose to fame with Farooq Rind's tragic-romance Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se, Mausam, Jugnoo, Guzaarish, Zara Yaad Kar, Pinjra, Yeh Raha Dil, including others.

Solidifying herself as a promising actress in a male-dominated fraternity, the Inkaar star's recent drama serial, Tere Bin, opposite Wahaj Ali proved that she is a force to be reckoned with.

While Zaidi enjoys millions of followers all over the world and an illustrious career, the Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila actress has always shown humility anywhere she goes. Keeping catfights and controversies away from herself, Zaidi has been one of the most professional artists to grace Lollywood.

With 7.9 million followers on Instagram, the Pyar Ke Sadqay diva is also one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan. Although, today is Zaidi's big day, she avoided having any huge celebrations — due to Ashura — and posted a bunch of wholesome pictures; more like a photo dump.

Loyal fans of the Dil Na Umeed To Nahi star flocked to the comment section to wish Zaidi a happy birthday.

Raheel Rao wrote, "Happy birthday to unquestionably one of Pakistan's most prominent and acclaimed female superstars. Not just an incredible actress, but also an equally incredible human being, "adding that "Despite her fame and success, she remains extremely humble and down-to-earth, proving that success and humility can go hand in hand."

"Your talent shines brightly on the stage and screen, and your performances inspire and captivate audiences. Your dedication to your craft is evident in every role you undertake, and your ability to embody diverse characters is simply awe-inspiring. Wishing you a day filled with joy and a year ahead filled with even more success and unforgettable roles!"

The talented star has acquired many accolades throughout her career and has only begun to dominate the industry. With her recent projects including Raaz-e-Ulfat Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Bakhtawar, and Tere Bin — to name a few — Zaidi has shown her acting prowess effortlessly.

Yumna Zaidi pens a heartfelt note for her parents on her birthday

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

