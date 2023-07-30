Benazir Bhutto becomes first Pakistani to get wax figure at Madame Tussauds

DUBAI – A wax figure of first Pakistani personality and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto has been unveiled at Dubai’s Madame Tussauds.
Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stands next to the wax statue of his late mother at Madame Tussauds as the Bhutto scion visited the Gulf nation on an official visit.
Dubai’s famous wax museum is a place which houses wax figures of top figures from media, politics, entertainment, bloggers, and fashion. It takes weeks for artists to create figure of top models as it requires precise body measurements and countless artwork to build up the life size figure.
The wax figure shows Benazir Bhutto, the first woman elected to head a democratic government in a Muslim-majority country, in a green and white dress.
Benazir Bhutto, a two-time former Prime Minister and the chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party holds an iconic status in Pakistan's political history. Tragically, she was assassinated during an election campaign on December 27, 2007, in Rawalpindi at the age of 54.
This unveiling marks a significant milestone as it is the first-ever wax figure of a Pakistani personality at Madame Tussauds. The tribute will immortalize the legacy of Benazir Bhutto, symbolizing her enduring impact on the world stage.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is slated to engage in top meetings with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and others. The discussions will encompass various facets of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, emphasizing their commitment to strengthen fraternal ties and deepen mutually rewarding economic cooperation.
The visit will also offer an opportunity for the Foreign Minister to extend condolences to the UAE leadership on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, the brother of His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
This event highlights Pakistan's robust engagement with the UAE and the strong bond shared between the two nations. The unveiling of Benazir Bhutto's wax figure is not just a tribute to her memory but also a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
