Benazir Bhutto becomes first Pakistani to get wax figure at Madame Tussauds

DUBAI – A wax figure of first Pakistani personality and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto has been unveiled at Dubai’s Madame Tussauds.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stands next to the wax statue of his late mother at Madame Tussauds as the Bhutto scion visited the Gulf nation on an official visit.

Dubai’s famous wax museum is a place which houses wax figures of top figures from media, politics, entertainment, bloggers, and fashion. It takes weeks for artists to create figure of top models as it requires precise body measurements and countless artwork to build up the life size figure.

The wax figure shows Benazir Bhutto, the first woman elected to head a democratic government in a Muslim-majority country, in a green and white dress.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is a symbol of democracy, for freedom, for equal rights for women across the world - FM @BBhuttoZardari at the unveiling ceremony of the wax figure of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Madame Tussaud’s Dubai



pic.twitter.com/vier7eevOh — Javed Nayab Laghari (@JavedNLaghari) July 30, 2023

Benazir Bhutto, a two-time former Prime Minister and the chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party holds an iconic status in Pakistan's political history. Tragically, she was assassinated during an election campaign on December 27, 2007, in Rawalpindi at the age of 54.

This unveiling marks a significant milestone as it is the first-ever wax figure of a Pakistani personality at Madame Tussauds. The tribute will immortalize the legacy of Benazir Bhutto, symbolizing her enduring impact on the world stage.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is slated to engage in top meetings with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and others. The discussions will encompass various facets of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, emphasizing their commitment to strengthen fraternal ties and deepen mutually rewarding economic cooperation.

The visit will also offer an opportunity for the Foreign Minister to extend condolences to the UAE leadership on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, the brother of His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

This event highlights Pakistan's robust engagement with the UAE and the strong bond shared between the two nations. The unveiling of Benazir Bhutto's wax figure is not just a tribute to her memory but also a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.