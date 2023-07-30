Search

Pakistan

PAF chief calls on Chinese Defence Minister, PLA commanders to discuss ties, regional security

Web Desk 06:42 PM | 30 Jul, 2023
PAF chief calls on Chinese Defence Minister, PLA commanders to discuss ties, regional security
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistani Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited Beijing where he called on top officials including Defence Minister and armed forces commanders.

Air Chief Marshal interacted with several dignitaries including Chinese Defence Minister and State Councilor General Li Shangfu, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Commander General Chang Dingqiu, Chief of Equipment Development Department General Xu Xueqiang and Director General Bureau of Military Equipment and Technical Cooperation (Bometec) Major General Fan Jianjun.

Both sides shed light on mutual interest and regional security situation. Military leaders of two sides discussed the evolving geo-political environment and regional developments.

During his visit, Air Chief said Islamabad values its strong diplomatic and defence ties with iron friend Beijing which are based on convergence on all important issues related to regional peace and security.

During the visit at the PLAAF Headquarters, he was awarded guard of honor. People's Liberation Army Air Force Commander expressed his admiration for the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force personnel and praised the remarkable progress made by the Pakistan Air Force through indigenization.

PAF chief also reaffirmed commitment to enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance, and the training domain.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Chinese vice premier to arrive in Pakistan today to celebrate ‘Decade of CPEC’

12:00 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto embarks on UAE visit tomorrow

02:14 PM | 29 Jul, 2023

Chinese vice premier to visit Pakistan tomorrow to celebrate 10 years of CPEC

10:53 AM | 29 Jul, 2023

Youm-e-Ashura being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

09:42 AM | 29 Jul, 2023

Islamabad to get two holidays on Monday, Tuesday for Chinese vice premier's visit

09:22 AM | 29 Jul, 2023

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses reports about extension to ISI DG Nadeem Anjum

03:12 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

realme C33 an ultimate affordable smartphone in Pakistan

06:58 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 30, 2023

09:23 AM | 30 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 30, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (30 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: