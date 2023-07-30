PAF chief calls on Chinese Defence Minister, PLA commanders to discuss ties, regional security

ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistani Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited Beijing where he called on top officials including Defence Minister and armed forces commanders.

Air Chief Marshal interacted with several dignitaries including Chinese Defence Minister and State Councilor General Li Shangfu, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Commander General Chang Dingqiu, Chief of Equipment Development Department General Xu Xueqiang and Director General Bureau of Military Equipment and Technical Cooperation (Bometec) Major General Fan Jianjun.

Both sides shed light on mutual interest and regional security situation. Military leaders of two sides discussed the evolving geo-political environment and regional developments.

During his visit, Air Chief said Islamabad values its strong diplomatic and defence ties with iron friend Beijing which are based on convergence on all important issues related to regional peace and security.

During the visit at the PLAAF Headquarters, he was awarded guard of honor. People's Liberation Army Air Force Commander expressed his admiration for the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force personnel and praised the remarkable progress made by the Pakistan Air Force through indigenization.

PAF chief also reaffirmed commitment to enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance, and the training domain.