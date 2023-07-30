China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng lands in Pakistan to celebrate 10th CPEC anniversary   

ISLAMABAD – China’s Vice Premier, He Lifeng, on Sunday, landed in Pakistan where he was welcomed by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and members of the Foreign Office.
The foreign dignitary will stay in the South Asian nation till August 1, 2023, and during his visit, he will attend the ceremony to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
His visit comes as part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between Islamabad and Beijing.
Chinese Vice Premier is a Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, and holds important figure in China’s international economic relations and the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative.
Live: H.E. He Lifeng, the Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China, arrived in Islamabad.https://t.co/lQmGuYJiE4— PMLN (@pmln_org) July 30, 2023
During his stay, the Chinese Vice Premier is scheduled to meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters of mutual interest and cooperation.
He Lifeng has been a prominent figure in China’s international economic relations and has played a crucial role in the successful implementation of various CPEC projects in Pakistan during his tenure as Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized that Vice Premier Lifeng’s visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges and dialogues between Pakistan and China. It reflects the continued commitment of both countries to strengthen their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.