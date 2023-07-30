China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng lands in Pakistan to celebrate 10th CPEC anniversary   

ISLAMABAD – China’s Vice Premier, He Lifeng, on Sunday, landed in Pakistan where he was welcomed by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and members of the Foreign Office.

The foreign dignitary will stay in the South Asian nation till August 1, 2023, and during his visit, he will attend the ceremony to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

His visit comes as part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between Islamabad and Beijing.

Chinese Vice Premier is a Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, and holds important figure in China’s international economic relations and the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Live: H.E. He Lifeng, the Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China, arrived in Islamabad.https://t.co/lQmGuYJiE4 — PMLN (@pmln_org) July 30, 2023

During his stay, the Chinese Vice Premier is scheduled to meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters of mutual interest and cooperation.

He Lifeng has been a prominent figure in China’s international economic relations and has played a crucial role in the successful implementation of various CPEC projects in Pakistan during his tenure as Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized that Vice Premier Lifeng’s visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges and dialogues between Pakistan and China. It reflects the continued commitment of both countries to strengthen their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.