Honda Bikes latest price in Pakistan

Honda offers a wide range of bikes in Pakistan, with CD 70 and CF 125 being the most popular two-wheelers. Despite wide competition, Honda bikes continue to rule the streets.

First launched in the year of 1984 in Pakistan, the bikes by oldest bike manufacturer underwent major changes and dominates the market with strong resale value.

In recent times, all bike makers jacked up the prices of motorcycles in the wake of the depreciation of local currency and import restrictions.

As Honda, and other companies jacked up bike prices several times, people are bearing the brunt of soaring prices while demand for Honda two-wheelers has not been affected.

With latest price surge, the company's cheapest model CD70 costs Rs154,900, while Honda CG 125 has been increased to Rs229,000. Honda CD Dream price stands at Rs165,900.

Honda CBF 125 costs Rs380,900, while the top-of-the-line CBF 150 costs a whopping Rs473,900.

Latest prices of Honda Bikes in Pakistan