Honda Bikes latest price in Pakistan

07:42 PM | 30 Jul, 2023
Honda Bikes latest price in Pakistan

Honda offers a wide range of bikes in Pakistan, with CD 70 and CF 125 being the most popular two-wheelers. Despite wide competition, Honda bikes continue to rule the streets.

First launched in the year of 1984 in Pakistan, the bikes by oldest bike manufacturer underwent major changes and dominates the market with strong resale value.

In recent times, all bike makers jacked up the prices of motorcycles in the wake of the depreciation of local currency and import restrictions. 

As Honda, and other companies jacked up bike prices several times, people are bearing the brunt of soaring prices while demand for Honda two-wheelers has not been affected.

With latest price surge, the company's cheapest model CD70 costs Rs154,900, while Honda CG 125 has been increased to Rs229,000. Honda CD Dream price stands at Rs165,900.

Honda CBF 125 costs Rs380,900, while the top-of-the-line CBF 150 costs a whopping Rs473,900.

Latest prices of Honda Bikes in Pakistan

Models Price
Honda CD 70 Rs154,900
Honda CG 125  Rs229,000
Honda CD 70 Dream Rs165,900
Honda Pridor Rs203,900
Honda CBF 125 Rs380,900
Honda CBF 150 Rs473,900

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 30, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (30 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679

