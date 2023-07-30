Good news for digital content creators as Twitter, now X, enables monetisation programme

SAN FRANCISCO – Social media giant X, previously famous as Twitter, is undergoing major changes as the platform is rolling out new services and now enables creators to rake in money from its ad revenue tool.

The micro-blogging platform with nearly 397 million users is facing several rival apps including Threads by Meta and in its latest gambit to lure users, Meta offered monetisation programme.

The company revealed in a blog post that the share of digital creators under advertising revenue would depend on monthly impressions and calculation of replies to their tweets. The company’s owner and billionaire magnate Elon Musk shared update, saying payouts were not dependent to impressions only but were calculated using a proprietary metric based on ads.

X said it wants to be the best place on the internet to earn a living as a creator and this is our first step in rewarding you for people's efforts.

Meanwhile, users across the globe will have to wait before they get their hands on revenue from the app as the revenue system is available only in countries where Stripe, a payment system, supports payouts, while creators need to pay for Twitter Blue.

Amid the hype, Elon Musk’s critics show skepticism, with tech experts calling it a publicity stunt.

On the other hand, several top users including Andrew Tate shared updates that he received payouts.

Twitter chief Musk continues taking steps under his vision for everything app which he changed as X, and Twitterati could communicate, shop, have entertainment and mingle, and make online payments after new changes.

Musk wants X to be basically live on the app making it usable and helpful in daily life. The vision is not new for the world's richest person for the rebrand as he long ago planned to form an all-in-one financial platform.

In a recent development, media reports suggest that people can book online classes, pay bills, and order groceries other than having a wide range of features that are available on other apps. Users can soon be able to make audio and video calls on the platform, just like Meta apps while they can make online payments and even apply for job vacancies.

Gaming streaming platforms will be available soon while there’s good news for singles as the app offers dating features. This is not the end as the social media app with hundreds of millions of users can monetize their content to rake in money like YouTube and Facebook.