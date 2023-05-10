Twitter set to allow users to make audio video calls, direct messages in 2.0 update

SAN FRANCISCO – Microblogging platform Twitter is set to roll out new services, adding audio, video calls, and encrypted direct messaging to the app that was previously used to share tweets online.
The tech enthusiast and Twitter owner Elon Musk shared details about new features that will give a tough time to the competitors of social media apps. ‘Twitter 2.0 The Everything App’ will allow users to have features such as encrypted direct messages, long-form tweets and payments, he said.
In a recent tweet, Musk said ‘Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.’
With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023
Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if…
The mostly used features will bring Twitter into line with Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook, and Discord which are already facing several privacy-related issues.
Lately, the Tesla chief sounds alarm by calling WhatsApp not safe. He said the app cannot be trusted, in response to a post from a user who wrote that “WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while he was sleeping”.
The instant messaging service is known for its end-to-end encryption software, which ensures the protection of your message; the app has however a couple of security and privacy risks.
