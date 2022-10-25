WhatsApp back online after global outage
ISLAMABAD – Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has recovered in parts of the world nearly two hours after the massive outage.
The hugely popular service was stopped working for users in Pakistan and other countries on Tuesday in a global outage wherein people were unable to use the Meta-owned applications.
Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about services, confirmed outages with thousands of reports online. The service status website said WhatsApp users started reporting problems around 12 pm on Tuesday, with more than 12,000 reports to the website in first half hour.
Neighboring India and several densely populated regions like Washington and Paris also faced outages.
As the WhatsApp outage makes headlines, a Meta spokesperson said they are aware that people in several regions are having trouble sending messages, saying restoration work is underway to restore the service.
As WhatsApp goes down, several users took to other social sites to report outages and the situation also triggered funny reactions on Twitter and other platforms where WhatsApp is trending.
The instant communication app is one of the most famous texting platforms around the globe and is estimated to have more than 2 billion active users.
Last year, Facebook-owned platforms, including WhatsApp went down for nearly six hours while services were later restored.
More to follow...
