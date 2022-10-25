#WhatsAppDown – Twitter erupts into memes as WhatsApp facing global outage
Web Desk
01:28 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
#WhatsAppDown – Twitter erupts into memes as WhatsApp facing global outage
Share

LAHORE – Top messaging platform WhatsApp has gone down in parts of the world and social media users revealed a sarcastic side of the event.

Masses first took to Twitter, initially trying to discover what had happened, and the confusion triggered humour. Social media users then started poking fun at Meta owner and tech pioneer Mark Zuckerberg.

WhatApp is among the top trends on microblogging platforms as people came up with their own hilarious reasons for the outage.

The massive outage hit once again in October as users are not receiving new messages, or able to send any on an instant texting platform.

As the WhatsApp outage makes headlines, a spokesperson of Meta said: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

Here are some of the reactions:

WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several countries amid ... 11:44 AM | 25 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has stopped working for users in Pakistan and other countries on ...

More From This Category
TikToker Fatima Tahir sets temperature soaring in ...
12:49 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
WhatsApp back online after global outage
11:44 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
Sloganeering against Pakistan Army at Asma ...
10:52 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
‘Lost a gem’: Condolences pour in as ...
09:29 AM | 24 Oct, 2022
Pakistan’s first veiled woman rapper Eva B ...
01:44 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
ICC's 'Badshah' poster for Babar Azam goes viral ...
11:24 AM | 23 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Fatima Tahir sets temperature soaring in silk gown
12:49 PM | 25 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr