Pakistani rupee devaluation triggers meme fest on Twitter

Anytime the Pakistani Rupee plummets against the US dollar, people — rightfully — go into a frenzy. With an all-time low value of the local currency in the international market, social media users are going bananas, however, to lighten the mood — although they can't afford it right now — a major fraction of Twitterati is churning out memes over the situation.
On Friday, the Pakistani rupee’s value further declined in the interbank market, trading at Rs266.6 per dollar. PKR depreciated by Rs24.54 to a record low of Rs255.43 yesterday, the largest single-day depreciation in both absolute and percentage terms since the new exchange rate system was introduced in 1999.
Social media users have shared thousands of memes to give each other a little relief in this worrisome situation.
Dollar today: pic.twitter.com/z6ua9JurHs— Hammad ???????? (@RoflPakistanii) January 27, 2023
Sitting in the office at 2:45PM watching PKR plummet to 255 against the dollar and realising your savings are being evaporated in real time pic.twitter.com/O50BCUVld5— H™ (@MahatmaaGanji) January 26, 2023
Ishaq Dar bringing Dollar down: pic.twitter.com/imbrNWk71p— I b r a h e e m ???????? (@Ibraheeeeem92) January 26, 2023
Ishaq Dar is stopping the dollar at 200 pic.twitter.com/pbuYkGdggu— Broken News (@NewsParodyPk) January 26, 2023
Dollar touching 270? pic.twitter.com/dIEZL4k9dy— bos juttler (@shairlockholmed) January 27, 2023
koi dollar ko roko bhai— Shayan Khan (@imShayanKHAN) January 27, 2023
Sirf sochtay hai or dollar brh jata hai— نمرہ میمن (@NimrahMemon) January 27, 2023
While many Twitter users were having fun, others were worried about the alarming situation.
so it seems we Pakistanis are collectively thinking of how to deal with this mhengai and the only solution we are fed with is to flee the country for better opportunities. can at least one person from crowd come and tell us that it’s going to be ok? please?— 777 (@humjeem) January 26, 2023
I still remember the day when Pak Rupee crossed 100 against the US dollar and we were so sad of its impact on the poor. Now the Pkr is approaching 300 against Usd. It will crush the already economically dead masses unlike the rulers’ wealth stashed abroad.— Noaman Abdul Majid (@NoamanAMajid) January 27, 2023
The people of Pakistan brace yourselves for another bout of misery amidst the depreciating rupee. All thanks to our state, subsequent governments, their borrowing and the IMF. thank you for fudging us up for no fault of ours.— Tooba (@Tooba_Sd) January 27, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264
|266
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs203,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,241 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,907.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
