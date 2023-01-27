Pakistani rupee devaluation triggers meme fest on Twitter

Anytime the Pakistani Rupee plummets against the US dollar, people — rightfully — go into a frenzy. With an all-time low value of the local currency in the international market, social media users are going bananas, however, to lighten the mood — although they can't afford it right now — a major fraction of Twitterati is churning out memes over the situation.

On Friday, the Pakistani rupee’s value further declined in the interbank market, trading at Rs266.6 per dollar. PKR depreciated by Rs24.54 to a record low of Rs255.43 yesterday, the largest single-day depreciation in both absolute and percentage terms since the new exchange rate system was introduced in 1999.

Social media users have shared thousands of memes to give each other a little relief in this worrisome situation.

Sitting in the office at 2:45PM watching PKR plummet to 255 against the dollar and realising your savings are being evaporated in real time pic.twitter.com/O50BCUVld5 — H™ (@MahatmaaGanji) January 26, 2023

Ishaq Dar bringing Dollar down: pic.twitter.com/imbrNWk71p — I b r a h e e m ???????? (@Ibraheeeeem92) January 26, 2023

Ishaq Dar is stopping the dollar at 200 pic.twitter.com/pbuYkGdggu — Broken News (@NewsParodyPk) January 26, 2023

koi dollar ko roko bhai — Shayan Khan (@imShayanKHAN) January 27, 2023

Sirf sochtay hai or dollar brh jata hai — نمرہ میمن (@NimrahMemon) January 27, 2023

While many Twitter users were having fun, others were worried about the alarming situation.

so it seems we Pakistanis are collectively thinking of how to deal with this mhengai and the only solution we are fed with is to flee the country for better opportunities. can at least one person from crowd come and tell us that it’s going to be ok? please? — 777 (@humjeem) January 26, 2023

I still remember the day when Pak Rupee crossed 100 against the US dollar and we were so sad of its impact on the poor. Now the Pkr is approaching 300 against Usd. It will crush the already economically dead masses unlike the rulers’ wealth stashed abroad. — Noaman Abdul Majid (@NoamanAMajid) January 27, 2023